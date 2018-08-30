JPC is 'Jhoothi Party Congress': Amit Shah's fresh salvo at Rahul over Rafale deal

New Delhi, Aug 30: The war of words between the Congress and the BJP escalated after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley defended the Centre strongly on Wednesday. Jaitley had said that Congress was misleading tha nation by quoting false facts on the Rafale deal.

While Rahul Gandhi thanked Jaitley for bringing the attention of the nation back on 'Great Rafale Robbery' and once again demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe, BJP president Amit Shah hit back at the Congress president saying "the nation's IQ is higher than yours."

Also Read | Jaitley likens Rahul's allegation on Rafale deal to a 'kindergarten debate'

"Your lies to fool the nation are self-evident when Rafale price you quote vary in Delhi, Karnataka, Raipur, Hyderabad, Jaipur & Parliament. But the nation's IQ is higher than yours!" Shah tweeted.

To Rahul Gandhi's demand of a JPC probe and suggestion to Jaitley in his tweet to revert in 24 hours, Shah retorted, "Why wait 24 hours when you already have your JPC-Jhoothi Party Congress."

Also Read | Jaitley poses 15 questions to 'expose Congress party's falsehood' on Rafale deal

"Mr Jaitley, thanks for bringing the nation's attention back to the GREAT #RAFALE ROBBERY! How about a Joint Parliamentary Committee to sort it out? Problem is, your Supreme Leader is protecting his friend, so this may be inconvenient. Do check & revert in 24 hrs. We're waiting!" Rahul had tweeted.

This came after the Union Finance Minister attacked Rahul Gandhi over Rafale alleagtions, saying the Congress president had little understanding of the issue. He had said that Rahul's arguments were like a "kindergarten or primary school debate".