Jodhpur airbase on standby for Rafale aircraft touchdown if Ambala weather doesn't improve

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

76New Delhi, July 29: The first batch of the much-awaited Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on July 27 will reach India today. Ambala is set to welcome the first batch of five Rafale aircraft, that would join the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet where they will be inducted into the force's No 17 Squadron, more popularly known as 'Golden Arrows'..

Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria would be visiting Ambala today to receive the first batch of five Rafale combat aircraft arriving from France.

According to reports, the Rafale jets are expected to arrive at Ambala by 2 PM and in case the weather conditions around Ambala are not favourable the Rafale aircraft would land at the Rajasthan's Jodhpur airbase.

The Rafale jets made an overnight halt at the Al Dhafra airbase in UAE that houses US and French troops and aircraft.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been imposed around Ambala airbase in view of the landing of Rafale aircraft. Section 144 has been imposed in four villages close to the Ambala airbase prohibiting assembly in large numbers owing to much anticipation ahead of the arrival of the Rafale aircraft.

The aircraft are expected to significantly boost the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities at a time India is locked in a tense border row with China in eastern Ladakh.