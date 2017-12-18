Smriti Irani says 'Jo jeeta wohi sikandar' on BJP winning Gujarat for sixth time

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday congratulated BJP workers for a successful result in Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

"It is a matter of happiness for us, this is the victory of development," said Smriti Irani while speaking to ANI. When asked about Congress giving a tough fight she said, "Jo jeeta wohi sikandar. It is victory of every booth worker's hard work and the people who trusted development."

While Congress did give a stiff fight, she said that what matters eventually is the political party which emerged at the top of what was a fiercely-fought electoral battle.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems set to form the governments in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh - for the sixth time in the former and unseating the Congress in the latter.

As per trends, the BJP is leading+winning in 103 seats in Gujarat, while the Congress is ahead in 77. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is on course to win Rajkot West by a big margin, and so is Deputy CM Nitin Patel in Mehsana. Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani has scored his maiden election victory from Vadgam.

OneIndia News