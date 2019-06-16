J&K on ‘very high’ state of alert as terrorists look to avenge Zakir Musa’s killing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 16: A state of very high alert has been declared in Jammu and Kashmir, following an input that suggests terrorists would launch a major attack.

The alert states that terrorists were planning on launching an attack near Awantipora. The possibility of terrorists mounting an Improvised Explosive Device on a vehicle and staging the attack has not been ruled out as per the alert.

India received the alert from both Pakistan and America. The information was shared with the Indian High Commission. The alert further states that the attack is being planned by the Ansar Ghzwatul Hind to avenge the killing of its leader, Zakir Musa.

Musa, it may be recalled was killed on May 23. There are a few members left in this outfit and they are planning this attack to avenge his killing, the alert also stated.

This information comes in the wake of the state already being on a high state of alert ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. Heavy security is in place to ensure that the Yatra passes off smoothly. The Yatra it may be recalled had come under attack a few years back. Terrorists had attacked a bus from Gujarat carrying pilgrims.