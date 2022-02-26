YouTube
    J&K: Dial 112 emergency helpline for people launched

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 26: Police in Kashmir has launched 'Dial 112' helpline where citizens can call for police help, fire brigade and ambulance services, officials said on Saturday, according to news agency PTI.

    The helpline has been launched under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) project, they said.

    "The citizens can Dial 112 wherever they are in distress and for any kind of emergency assistance," the officials said.

    They said besides normal police help, people in distress can seek assistance in terms of women safety as well.

    "The citizens can also call this number for ambulance or fire brigade services," the officials added.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 13:37 [IST]
