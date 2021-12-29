YouTube
    Jharkhand govt gives massive concession of Rs 25 per litre petrol to two-wheelers

    Ranchi, Dec 29: In a major relief, the Jharkhand government has decided to give a concession of Rs 25 per litre petrol to motorcycles and scooter riders on Wednesday. This scheme will be implemented from 26 January, 2022.

    Hemant Soren

    Chief Minister Hemant Soren's announcement comes on a day day the predent Jharkhand government completed two years in office.

    The move will benefit two-wheeler riders especially the poor and middle class as the petrol prices are very high since past few months.

    jharkhand hemant soren

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 17:53 [IST]
    X