For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Jharkhand govt gives massive concession of Rs 25 per litre petrol to two-wheelers
India
Ranchi, Dec 29: In a major relief, the Jharkhand government has decided to give a concession of Rs 25 per litre petrol to motorcycles and scooter riders on Wednesday. This scheme will be implemented from 26 January, 2022.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren's announcement comes on a day day the predent Jharkhand government completed two years in office.
The move will benefit two-wheeler riders especially the poor and middle class as the petrol prices are very high since past few months.
Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 17:53 [IST]