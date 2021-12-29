Jharkhand govt gives massive concession of Rs 25 per litre petrol to two-wheelers

Ruckus in Jharkhand assembly over namaz room: Speaker says 'Beat me but don't disrupt proceedings'

Ranchi, Dec 29: In a major relief, the Jharkhand government has decided to give a concession of Rs 25 per litre petrol to motorcycles and scooter riders on Wednesday. This scheme will be implemented from 26 January, 2022.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren's announcement comes on a day day the predent Jharkhand government completed two years in office.

The move will benefit two-wheeler riders especially the poor and middle class as the petrol prices are very high since past few months.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 17:53 [IST]