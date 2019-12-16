Jamia violence: Kejriwal seeks time to meet Shah to discuss Delhi law and order

New Delhi, Dec 16: Worried over deteriorating law and order situation" in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation.

"I am very worried about the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. To ensure immediate peace, I have asked Home Minister Amit Shah to take out some time to meet me," Kejriwal wrote on twitter.

Earlier the Supreme Court blamed the students for taking law and order into their hands during the protests on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that the court will not be bullied into hearing the petition alleging police atrocities.

The SC cannot be held ransom when public property is being destroyed. Just because they are students, they cannot take law into their own hands. Justice Bobde also said that the courts cannot do much. It is a law and order problem and the police have to deal with it, he also said.

The CJI further blamed the students and sad that if they want to take to the streets, they can, but then they should not approach the Supreme Court.

The court is hearing a petition relating to alleged police atrocities at Delhi and Aligarh. The court will hear the matter tomorrow.

Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that they would determine the rights, but not in the atmosphere of riots. Let all of this stop and then we take suo motu cognisance. We are not against rights and peaceful demonstrations, Justice Bobde also said.

On Sunday, the students of the Jamia Milia University who were detained following a clash with the cops had been released. 35 students were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station.