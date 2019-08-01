Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with New Zealand, Thai counterparts

New Delhi, Aug 01: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met with his Thai and New Zealand counterparts separately in Bangkok and discussed a host of key issues, including Indo-Pacific and maritime partnership.

Jaishankar is in the Thailand capital to attend a number of conferences, including the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum and the 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation Ministerial Meeting.

"Off to an early start. Warm meeting with #ASEAN Chair and India Country Coordinator, Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai. Discussed expanding our maritime partnership; BIMSTEC cooperation and partnering in ACMECS," he tweeted.

Jaishankar also discussed issues related to Indo-Pacific region with New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

"Very cordial meeting with Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of New Zealand @winstonpeters. Good conversation on our shared Indo-Pacific approach. Agreed to upgrade economic and political ties," he tweeted after the meeting.