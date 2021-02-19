Jaipur Literature Fest: The Wake Up Call author discusses the effects of the pandemic

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Jaipur, Feb 18: Dubbed as the "greatest literary show on Earth", the Jaipur Literature Festival is a sumptuous feast of ideas, which kicks off tomorrow. Every year, a diverse mix of the world's greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, sports people and entertainers are welcomed on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue.

This year Dailyhunt and OneIndia are the proud partners as live streaming partner and digital media partner respectively for the Jaipur Literary Fest 2021.

Bloomberg Editor-in-chief John Micklethwait, who is also the author of the book "The Wake-Up Call" spoke about the pandemic has exposed the west and also discussed ways to fix the problems.

In an interaction with Diplomatic and National Editor of The Hindu, Suhasini Haider, John said that the pandemic allowed us to witness the good government and the bad government that stood against the novel coronavirus. "China claims the number of three deaths per every million people. That three is against America's 1,400 deaths. What's interesting about that is, even if you describe in such ways, imagine that China is hiding 9 of the 10 deaths."

He further went to say that the American health service was designed to look after the old and the rich. "For the poor, the pandemic has made it risky and hard. In a sense, yes, Donald Trump made bizarre mistakes, and that kind of structure can always be exposed," John said.

"There is still more research that is needed to be done and assume that China has been reluctant to let the people about the origin of the virus. It is also a terrible shame for the country and that means it is very hard to work things out," John added.

He concluded his interaction by saying that the government will have to spend more on the recoveries which may not be a good thing as the government will get into debt which ultimately causes the problem to the country.

The venue of the Jaipur Literature Festival is the beautiful Diggi Palace Hotel, on whose vast grounds till date more than 1000 distinguished authors and thinkers have discussed ideas. Due to the pandemic, this year the literary festival is being held virtually.

A few of the themes that will be explored this year at JLF, include Technology and AI, Politics and History, Environment and Climate Change, Mental Health, Business and Economics, Translations, Poetry and Music, Food and Literature, Geopolitics, Science and Medicine, Democracy and Constitution and so on.