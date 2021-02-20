Jaipur Literature Fest: Nasreen Munni Kabir lauds Sahir Ludhianvi ahead of his 100th birth anniversary

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Jaipur, Feb 20: The Jaipur Literature Festival is dubbed as the "greatest literary show on Earth", is a sumptuous feast of ideas. Each year, several world's greatest writers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders and entertainers are welcomed on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful dialogue.

This year Dailyhunt and OneIndia are the proud partners as live streaming partner and digital media partner respectively for the Jaipur Literary Fest 2021.

In the afternoon session, Nasreen Munni Kabir and Saif Mahmood held a LIVE interaction on Sahir Ludhianvi, to commemorate his 100th birth anniversary. Earlier, this year, Nasreen had launched a diary with respect to the Indian poet.

Nasreen Munni Kabir is a renouned UK-based documentary film maker and the author of 20 books in Hindi film. She is best known for producing an annual season of Indian films for the British terrestrial television channel, Channel 4.

Click here to login

Her work includes the 46-part series Movie Mahal, In Search of Guru Dutt, Follow that Star (a profile of Amitabh Bachchan), and Channel 4 series such as How To Make It Big in Bollywood and The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan.

Saif Mahmood writes on Urdu literature and is globally known for his passionate recitation of classical and modern Urdu poems. He is the author of the 2018 best seller Beloved Delhi and A Mughal City.

In the session, Nasreen said that the dairy holds several unseen photographs of Sahir Ludhianvi and poems that are translated in english. She also lauded Sahir's work in the Indian poets.

"The reason that it has come out as a diary is because the Sahir sir has done the writing. It is the people who should read them," Nasreen said, when questioned about why she added the poem in a diary but not in a book.

Nasreen also shared her struggle while making the diary as she began to work on it and nationwide lockdown was called to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in March 2020.

Earlier, "Journeys from the Margin: Annie Zaidi and Deepa Anappara" were held in conversation with Shahnaz Habib. This session is on two novels, that unblinkly examine the alienation across the Indian society.

During the interaction, Annie Zaidi said, "In my novel 'Prelude to a riot', it is constructed on a character's point-of-view. There are multiple characters and it is difficult to point out the best as all of them are interesting."

The session concluded with Shahnaz Habib congratulating the two novelists and thanked them for sharing their experience and thoughts that were put in their novels.

The 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2021 (JLF) has also followed suit of virtual. The festival took place in a virtual avatar from February 19, and will end on 21. The fest will again resume from February 26 to 28.