Jahangirpuri clash: 9 arrested, NCR districts on high alert; Delhi BJP chief to meet Amit Shah

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 17: Nine people have been arrested in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said Sunday.

They said there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched during the clashes between two communities Saturday evening. A senior official said a police sub-inspector received a bullet injury during the violence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said an FIR was registered Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

"Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the FIR," she said.

She also said nine people including eight police personnel and one civilian were injured during the clashes and are being treated at the Babu Jagjeevan Ram Memorial Hospital.

A sub-inspector has received a bullet injury and his condition is stated to be stable, the senior police officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

As on Sunday morning, there is a heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri area where the clashes took place. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, she said.

"Drones and facial recognition softwares are being used to identify those involved in creating the ruckus. All mobile footage and CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity are being scanned to identify the culprits and trace them," said another police officer.

Officials said overall security has been stepped up in all the remaining 14 police districts of the national capital and technical surveillance mounted to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Meanwhile, the police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar went on a high alert and carried out intensive patrolling in the wake of the communal clashes in the northwestern part of Delhi Saturday evening, officials said.

Patrolling and foot marches were conducted in all three police zones - Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida -- by the police force officials on instructions of Commissioner Alok Singh, they said.

"The patrolling was held in crowded areas and markets, near shopping malls, metro stations and areas having mixed populations. Senior rank officers supervised the patrolling and the law and order situation is being monitored continuously," the police said in a statement.

The police also reviewed the situation in areas falling on the route of a proposed religious rally on Sunday, even as officials kept an eye on history-sheeters and anti-social elements, it said. The police have urged the public to stay cautious and alert local policemen immediately if they come to know of any clash or ruckus in their area so that any unfortunate incident could be prevented.