J&K: Terrorists lob grenade at power grid in Nowgam, 1 CISF personnel martyred

Srinagar, Oct 27: One CISF personnel was martyred after terrorists reportedly hurled a grenade at a power grid in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam area. The CISF personnel, Rajesh Kumar, was on security duty at the power grid at Wagoora in Nowgam, near Srinagar.

ASI Rajesh Kumar received fatal injuries in the attack and succumbed to his injuries, said reports. The grenade attack is said to have taken place late on Friday night. The area has now been cordened off.

On Friday, a 22-year-old soldier, who was injured when protesters threw stones at an army convoy in south Kashmir's Anantnag, died. Sepoy Rajinder Singh was travelling in the convoy which was attacked near Anantnag bypass tri-junction on Thursday evening.

On Friday (October 26), security forces killed two terrorists in a fierce encounter that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. An Army jawan was martyred during the gun battle.

On Thursday, at least six terrorists were eliminated by security forces in two separate encounters that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and Anantnag. While two were killed in Baramulla, four killed in Anantnag.