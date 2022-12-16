It's isn't 1962, it's the era of PM Modi in 2022: Arunachal CM on Tawang clash

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu said that the situation in the border is normal, saying that it is an era of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi, Dec 16: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu has claimed that the situation in Arunachal's Twang is normal. His comments come days after Chinese Army clashed with the Indian Army in the region.

"An unfortunate incident happened in Tawang on Dec 9 when Chinese came there in Yangtse sector. I'm MLA from Yangtse sector & in Mumbai which means situation is normal there. It isn't the era of 1962,it's the era of PM Modi in 2022," a news agency quoted Khandu as saying at an event held in Mumbai on Thursday.

In his speech, the Arunachal CM hailed Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel's idea to join the Tawang in India. He mentioned that the Arunachal became the part of the country after Shimla Agreement. "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had played a decisive role in this. But due to the failure of the then Prime Minister to take any timely decision, the situation continued to worsen."

#WATCH | It was Sardar Patel's idea to join Tawang with India &asked Guv Daulatram to hoist tricolour in Tawang. Guv chose Major Bob Khathing,after reaching Tawang he sought permission from Centre...Due to no command Khathing himself hoisted flag there:Arunachal Pradesh CM(15.12) pic.twitter.com/ZRT87KX2Zd — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

He further stated that the history has been tampered and the Modi-led BJP government is correcting it. "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is recognizing its unsung heroes and they are being given a place in the curriculum," said CM Pema Khandu.

Armed with spiked clubs, over 200 soldiers of the Chinese PLA clashed with the Indian soldiers in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector, last Friday, a PTI report said. India and China are already locked in a tense stand-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. In a statement, the Army said claimed that the PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector, which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides, the Army also said.

Meanwhile, former chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane has slammed China for stooping low to the level of "prehistoric times" as its army used "clubs and barbed wires" in the scuffle with the Indian Army recently in Arunachal Pradesh.

"That is how an army fights by using the weapons at your disposal and not getting into fisticuffs. Are we hooligans or mafia? We are professional. Is that the level PLA has gone down to? Hooliganism and streetfighting? Or they are a professional 21st-century army? On one side they try to show their technological prowess, on the other side they are coming with barbed wire clubs. It is ridiculous," he said.

