YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    It is always people first for us: PM Modi on fuel price cut

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 21: Hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a sizeable cut in fuel prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that people are the first priority for his government.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "It is always people first for us! Today's decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further 'Ease of Living'," tweeted PM Modi.

    The decision to give a Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder to beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme was also highlighted by the prime minister.

    "Ujjwala Yojana has helped crores of Indians, especially women. Today's decision on Ujjwala subsidy will greatly ease family budgets," he said.

    The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 a litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.

    The government on Saturday cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers from high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a multi-year high.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi petrol prices

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X