ISIS launches Ansar Ghazwat Ul Hind in Kashmir, names media wing Al-Hurr

In a late night message, the ISIS claimed that it had carried out its first attack in the Kashmir Valley. The ISIS said that it was launching a new movement in Kashmir.

Foundation of new movement of Jihad in Kashmir named- Ansar Ghazwat Ul Hind. Further the message said that the official media of the Ansar would be called Al-Hurr which means free or independent. The group also put out a logo for the same.

The ISIS said that the slain attacker was identified as Mughalais Mir. He belongs to the Ansar Ghazwat ul-Hind a group created by terrorist Zakir Musa. It may be recalled that Musa had quit the Hizbul Mujahideen recently and floated his own outfit.

Further the group says that there was a new awakening to Jihad after the killing of Burhan Wani. The Muslim nation of Kashmir has committed to carry the flag of Jihad to repel the aggression of tyrant Indian invaders through Jihad and with the aide of Allah, we will liberate our home land Kashmir, the message also says.

For this goal a new movement of Jihad has been founded by the companions of martyr Burhan Wani under the leadership of Mujahid Musa, the message also read.

