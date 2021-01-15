YouTube
    ISI sent me nudes, I leaked sensitive info confesses man arrested for espionage

    New Delhi, Jan 15: They shared naked pictures with me after which I shared information on the movement of the Indian Army in the border areas, a resident of Rajasthan arrested on espionage charges told his interrogators.

    Satyanarayan Paliwal

    Satyanarayan Paliwal, 42, a resident of Lathi in Jaisalmer said that he misused his social media account to share sensitive information with the ISI. He also said that he was in touch with them for a long time.

    Rehman a.k.a Dr Brave developed Laser Guided Anti-Tank Missile application for ISIS

    Paliwal was arrested last week under the Official Secrets Act after he was found spying for the ISI. The Rajasthan Police said that he was booked and arrested by the CID (Special Branch) for espionage. The police said that Paliwal had confessed to passing on sensitive information about the military. He was brought to Jaipur and interrogated by the Army and State Intelligence.

    Story first published: Friday, January 15, 2021, 8:48 [IST]
