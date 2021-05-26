ISI moves from honey trap to spy groom tactic to trap Indian women

New Delhi, May 26: Investigations following the arrest of two sisters in Madhya Pradesh found to be exchanging calls with Pakistani nationals has revealed a new modus operandi by the ISI called the spy-groom strategy.

Investigators have found that the profiles of the two sisters from the military town of Mhow were viewed first on matrimonial sites, following which they were contacted on the social media.

The spy-groom theory shows that the ISI is using this new concept to extract information. The ISI similarly uses honey-trapping to elicit information from Army personnel and others who work in high security jobs.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that the ISI has been been finding women through matrimonial sites. These women who are scouting for grooms are then contacted on social media platforms where the ISI agent poses as a prospective groom.

The two girls in question had recently registered on matrimonial sites. They became the targets of the ISI as their is an ex-Army man. The man who trapped them posed as an Army man and since the girls wanted to get married to a person from a service background, they ended up chatting with the ISI agent. The probe found that at least 1,500 video calls were made between the Pakistani men and the Mhow sisters.

The girls were also connected to another person who claimed to be a naval officer. He even promised to quit his job in Pakistan and settle down in India. The probe revealed that they were planning on eliciting information relating to India's defence.

The ISI has told its agents to register themselves on the Indian matrimonial sites and scout for women who can be trapped. The probe agencies are yet to find out if the sisters had shared live videos of key installations across to Pakistan. They had access to the Army War College as their father is an ex-serviceman.

The intercepts being studied by the probe agencies revealed that one of the man had promised to visit Mhow, while one of the sisters had even decided to travel to Islamabad.

The girls spoke over VOIP calls and even used multiple SIM cards on their mobile phone. Apart from the exchange of information, the agencies are also trying to find out if there was any transfer of money.

The sisters during the interrogation have maintained that their only intention was marriage and nothing else. However the investigators are not convinced as there is deleted data. Even if the conversations by the sisters was a straight-forward one, the investigators want to find out what the intention from the other side was. The spy grooming tactic also needs to be deeply investigated as the ISI would continue to use this strategy and set more traps in future, an officer said.

