YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath International Yoga Day 2022 Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Is Venkaiah Naidu in running for President of India: Meeting with ministers sparks buzz

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 21: Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ahead of a crucial party meeting on the presidential elections, sparking buzz about Naidu being considered by the ruling combine for the top constitutional post.

    Singh and Nadda have also been authorised by the party to speak to various parties, including those from the opposition, on the presidential poll.

    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

    The meeting with Naidu is significant as the BJP parliamentary board is meeting later today to discuss the BJP-led NDA's choices for the new president.

    The ruling combine has over 48 per cent vote share in the electoral college to pick the new president, and its candidate has a clear advantage over the opposition.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More VENKAIAH NAIDU News  

    Read more about:

    venkaiah naidu next president of india presidential elections vice president

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X