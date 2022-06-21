Is Venkaiah Naidu in running for President of India: Meeting with ministers sparks buzz

Budget Session 2022: No legislative business during first part of session today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 21: Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ahead of a crucial party meeting on the presidential elections, sparking buzz about Naidu being considered by the ruling combine for the top constitutional post.

Singh and Nadda have also been authorised by the party to speak to various parties, including those from the opposition, on the presidential poll.

The meeting with Naidu is significant as the BJP parliamentary board is meeting later today to discuss the BJP-led NDA's choices for the new president.

The ruling combine has over 48 per cent vote share in the electoral college to pick the new president, and its candidate has a clear advantage over the opposition.

(PTI)

Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 15:51 [IST]