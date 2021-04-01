Is it okay to drink alcohol after Covid shot? Can you drink between doses?

Third phase of COVID-19 vaccination starts today: All you need to know

New Delhi, Apr 01: As the COVID-19 vaccination for all people aged 45 years and above commenced from Thursday, different queries have also cropped up on things one should do or avoid after getting a dose.

So, the big question arises here is: Can you consume alcohol after you get your vaccine? Can you drink between doses? How long should you wait?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for vaccine , the side effects include pain, nausea, muscle pain and headache, among others.

However, the CDC does warn that people may experience a more intense reaction after receiving a second dose. Side effects, which include fever and chills, can be more pronounced after the second dose.

These symptoms can be more intense if one has been drinking (which would be the case with any common cold or mild flu).

According to experts, drinking alcohol, especially heavy drinking, may reduce your body's ability to build immunity in response to a virus.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says "As per experts, there is no evidence of alcohol impairing the effectiveness of the vaccine."

It has also clarified this point early on, and you can check the government's advisory here

According to healthline.com, a Russian health official last month advised citizens being vaccinated with the country's Sputnik V vaccine that they should abstain from alcohol for two months.

Meanwhile, there have been no reports so far the vaccine's efficacy declining as a result of alcohol consumption and most doctors globally are of the opinion that liquor does not create trouble in development of antibodies.

So what we suggested here is that: the best approach is a cautious one. Get your vaccines, follow the guidelines on hand-washing, social distancing and masks. And when, after your second shot, you find you don't get (or get over) mild side effects, raise a toast to what is hopefully the beginning of the end of pandemic drinking. But just don't over do it.