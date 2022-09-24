Instead of claims over J&K, stop terrorism: India tears into Pakistan at UN

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 24: India on Friday exercised its 'Right of Reply' against remarks made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on minorities in India and the issue of Kashmir at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) debate.

In a firm message, Indian delegate Mijito Vinito reminded Pakistan to introspect before levelling false allegations against India. Vinito had requested the UN for the floor to exercise 'Right of Reply'.

Vinto emphasised that instead of making claims over Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad should stop "cross-border terrorism". He also said "When young women in the thousands from the minority community are abducted as an SOP, what can we conclude about the underlying mindset?"

"It is regrettable that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has chosen the platform of this august assembly to make false accusations against India. He has done so to obfuscate misdeeds in his own country and to justify actions against India that the world considers unacceptable," he said.

"A polity that claims it seeks peace with its neighbours would never sponsor cross border terrorism. Nor would it shelter planners of the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, disclosing their existence only under pressure from the international community," Vinito said.

Reminding the world body of the atrocities against minorities, the Indian diplomat referred to recent incidents of forced abduction and marriage of girls from Hindu, Sikh and Christian families in Pakistan and "conversions within Pakistan," he said.

Pakistan again used the UN platform to raise the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Pakistan PM Shehbaz said that his country is looking for peace with all its neighbours, including India, provided there is a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute. He made false allegations against India accusing it of turning Kashmir into a Hindu-majority territory, through illegal demographic changes.

During his address at the UNGA, PM Shehbaz spoke on a myriad of issues, but he maintained his focus on Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed India's abrogation of Article 370 as an "illegal and unilateral" action on 5 August 2019.

Prior to that, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also raised the Kashmir issue in New York. This came at a time when the country is facing devastating floods.