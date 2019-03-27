Inheritor of dynasty sees drama in success of scientists, Amit Shah's dig at Rahul

By PTI

New Delhi, Mar 27: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday hit back at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the the success of 'Mission Shakti', saying that for "the inheritor of the dynasty" everything -- be it success of scientists or sacrifice of soldiers -- is "drama".

Gandhi, in a tweet, congratulated the DRDO scientists for the success of the mission while at the same time took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing him a "very happy World Theatre Day'.

Tagging Gandhi's tweet, Shah tweeted, "Thus speaks the inheritor of the dynasty that thinks - All the nation's a stage! For them: Sacrifices of soldiers – drama, Success of scientists – drama, Masquerading as leaders, all that 'The Dynasty' has done is to plunder, weaken and ruin the nation."

Taking on opposition, Shah in a series of tweets said, "The Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile was successfully tested in space but it seems a few people on Earth have also got hurt. After spending a lifetime of humiliating our soldiers, Leaders of the Opposition have expanded their influence to ridiculing our scientists."

He further said India's proficient scientists always had the talent and capability, all that was needed was the go-ahead from the government. The Congress-led UPA dispensation did not have the courage to back its institutions and people, the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the conviction to do so, he said.

"After spending a lifetime of humiliating our soldiers, Leaders of the Opposition have expanded their influence to ridiculing our scientists. Well done!" he said.

Hailing Prime Minister Modi for India's successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability, the BJP chief said decisive leadership leads to a stronger nation.

"It is a proud moment for all Indians. I congratulate all the scientists involved with Mission Shakti and thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for ensuring that India continues to safeguard the interest of its people and secures them on all fronts," Shah tweeted.

He described the success of 'Mission Shakti' as a giant leap in India's national security. India shot down one of its satellites in space on Wednesday with an anti-satellite missile to demonstrate this complex capability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, making it only the fourth country to have used such a weapon.

Declaring India has established itself as a global space power after the success of the operation 'Mission Shakti', Modi said the missile hit a live satellite flying in a Low Earth Orbit after it traversed a distance of almost 300 km from earth within three minutes of its launch.

