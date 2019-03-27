Mission Shakti: EC seeks active transcript of Modi's speech, will analyse urgency of it

New Delhi, Mar 27: After holding an 'internal consultation', the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday sought an active transcript from the government of the speech delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing India's entry in the league of countries that have sent anti-satellite missile to space, sources in the poll body told CNN-News18.

The EC will analyse the urgency of Modi's address, the timing of which was questioned by Opposition leaders.

The timing of the test, conducted at 11.16 am on Wednesday, and the announcement by PM Modi, an hour later, has come under question with several opposition parties alleging that it was done only for political mileage.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister announced India had demonstrated the capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space superpowers. India is only the fourth country to have such a specialised capability after the US, Russia and China.While opposition alleged that PM Modi is violating model code of conduct, BJP hailed it as a huge success. Mamata Banerjee said that they are lodging a complaint with EC. Mayawati accused PM of playing politics over it whereas Congress President Rahul Gandhi wished PM Modi Happy Theatre Day.

Issues related to national security and disaster management do not fall under the ambit of the model code of conduct, sources in the Election Commission said Wednesday. They were responding to queries on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of India's successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability violated the poll code.

"The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had met. Decisions taken by it and issues such as disaster management do not fall under the model code of conduct and require no prior nod," a functionary said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.

