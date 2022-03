Indian student injured in Kyiv discharged from hospital, seeks govt help for further treatment

More violence awaits some Ukrainian female refugees who are fleeing the war

New Delhi, Mar 29: Harjot Singh, who was shot multiple times in Ukraine's capital Kyiv last month while fleeing the war-torn country, has been discharged from the Army hospital here.

Singh said his condition has improved but he will need further treatment as he has lost movement in his right hand and both legs. He sought the Centre's help for his treatment.

He said doctors have told him that it will take him over a year to fully recover.

Singh, 31, who was shot four times on February 27 in Kyiv, returned to India on a special flight of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on March 7.

The Ministry of External Affairs had announced last month that the government would bear his medical expenses.

Singh said doctors have informed him that going forward, he has to bear the expenses.

"Doctors have informed me that I need daily therapy as there is no movement in my right hand and legs because the bullets damaged the nerves. Moreover, further treatment is required for me to recover," he said.

"My financial condition is not good. I had taken a loan before going to Ukraine. And now treatment expenses are also there. I urge the government to help me," he added.

Singh is enrolled in a language course at International European University in Kyiv.

He said he has not received any communication from the university.

"Currently, my priority is to recover," he said.

Singh's brother, Prabhjot, also urged the government to help him get further treatment.

"Our financial condition is not very good. We urge the Indian government to help us with my brother's further treatment," he said.