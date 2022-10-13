Indian Army dog who helped kill 2 terrorists in J&K succumbs to bullet injuries

Twins conjoined in the chest, abdomen successfully separated after 4 hours of surgery

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Oct 13: Zoom, Indian Army's fearless assault dog, who underwent surgery after suffering gunshot wounds while fighting terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, has passed away today.

According to officials, the army dog was responding well till around 11:45 am when he suddenly started gasping and collapsed.

"Army dog Zoom, under treatment at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital), passed away around 12 noon today. He was responding well till around 11:45 am when he suddenly started gasping & collapsed," the army said.

In an operation in Kokernag, Anantnag, Army's dog 'Zoom' attacked terrorists and received 2 gunshot injuries.

Army dog Zoom stable but next 48 hours 'critical'

In spite of that, he continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of 2 terrorists. The canine was under treatment in Srinagar.

During the operation, Zoom fractured his rear leg and sustained injuries to his face.

Zoom, who was a part of a combat team put up a brave fight which resulted in the killing of two terrorists.

Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 16:08 [IST]