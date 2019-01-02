Indian Army dismisses Pakistan's claim of shooting down 'quadcopter' spying across LoC

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 2: The Indian Army on Wednesday has dismissed the claims of the Pakistan Army that it had shot down an Indian quadcopter in the Bagh sector along the Line of Control.

    The claim was made by Pakistan Army's Inter-Services Public Relations in-charge Major General Asif Ghafoor on his official Twitter handle.

    "Pakistan army troops shot down Indian spy quadcopter in Bagh sector area along the line of control. Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LOC, in Sha Allah," he tweeted on Tuesday.

    Earlier too, Pakistan had also denied that 2016 surgical strikes ever took place even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officially declared and shared the details about the strikes carried out by Indian troops on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Around 50 terrorists along with Pakistan Army troops were killed in these operations.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 12:22 [IST]
