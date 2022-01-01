YouTube
    India will fight pandemic with caution, vigilance: PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India will fight the Covid-19 pandemic with full caution and vigilance, and protect its national interests.

    Speaking at a virtual event to release funds under the PM-KISAN scheme, PM Modi also highlighted the achievements made by the country in 2021 across various sectors, including, health, defence and agriculture, PTI reported.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    He also praised India's achievement in providing over 145 crore doses of Covid vaccine.

    The Prime Minister said coronavirus posed several challenges, but "Corona cannot stop India's pace".

    He stressed that India will fight the COVID-19 pandemic with "full caution and vigilance" and will also protect its national interests.

    PM Modi said that during the pandemic, additional food grains for free was provided to over 80 crore beneficiaries, which cost about ₹ 2.6 lakh crore to the central exchequer.

    He called upon farmers to adopt natural farming, saying there was a lot of demand for such agricultural products in the international market.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 15:25 [IST]
