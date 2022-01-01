‘There will be many Covid waves’, Omicron fortunately less severe: Virologist

Delhi sees 1,796 new Covid cases, highest since May 22; positivity rate jumps to 2.44%

Germany's COVID figures may be an undercount

Amidst COVID-19 spike, here are the fresh curbs for Tamil Nadu

Covid 19 in India: Top 5 states with highest daily cases in the country

India will fight pandemic with caution, vigilance: PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India will fight the Covid-19 pandemic with full caution and vigilance, and protect its national interests.

Speaking at a virtual event to release funds under the PM-KISAN scheme, PM Modi also highlighted the achievements made by the country in 2021 across various sectors, including, health, defence and agriculture, PTI reported.

He also praised India's achievement in providing over 145 crore doses of Covid vaccine.

The Prime Minister said coronavirus posed several challenges, but "Corona cannot stop India's pace".

He stressed that India will fight the COVID-19 pandemic with "full caution and vigilance" and will also protect its national interests.

PM Modi said that during the pandemic, additional food grains for free was provided to over 80 crore beneficiaries, which cost about ₹ 2.6 lakh crore to the central exchequer.

He called upon farmers to adopt natural farming, saying there was a lot of demand for such agricultural products in the international market.

Know all about Narendra Modi

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 15:25 [IST]