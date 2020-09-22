India, US, Brazil account for 54% of world's COVID-19 cases

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Sep 22: India, the US and Brazil have reported around 54 per cent of the over 3.11 crore coronavirus cases recorded globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The global confirmed case count has surpassed the 31 million mark, of which more than half the cases are from just three countries - the US, Brazil, and India.

Global recoveries stand at 23 million, while fatalities have crossed 959,116.

The US has reported the highest number of cases at over 68 lakh, followed by India at nearly 55 lakh and Brazil at over 45 lakh.

Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 136,895, where US counts 204,506 deaths.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,544,629), Russia (1,105,048), Peru (768,895), Colombia (765,076), Mexico (697,663), South Africa (661,211), Spain (640,040), Argentina (631,365), France (467,614), Chile (446,274), Iran (422,140), the UK (396,744), Bangladesh (348,918), Saudi Arabia (329,754) and Iraq (319,035), the CSSE figures showed.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (73,493), the UK (41,866), Italy (35,668), Peru (31,369), France (31,257), Spain (30,495), Iran (24,301), Colombia (23,665), Russia (19,420), South Africa (15,953), Argentina (13,053), Chile (12,286) and Ecuador (11,090).

While in India, India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 55-lakh mark with a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases, 44,97,868 cured/discharged/migrated and 88,935 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.