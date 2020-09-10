YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 10: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said India was the youngest country with a "vibrant" startup eco-system and it must convert the present (Covid-19) crisis into an opportunity.

    He also said the country can successfully find solutions to massive challenges across sectors through the development of digital technology solutions.

    India should convert COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity: Amitabh Kant

    "India is the youngest country in the world with a vibrant startup eco-system and therefore India must convert this (Covid-19) crisis into an opportunity by positioning itself as a great innovator and transformer," Kant said while delivering a lecture on 'Building A New India' at a deemed university here.

    Govt working tirelessly towards 'Education for All' mission: Amit Shah

    Kant said the New Education Policy will take forward digital India's story and will significantly contribute in building the human capital.

    The NEP will ensure that India becomes a true knowledge superpower, the Niti Aayog CEO said.

    "The NEP is a futuristic policy curated to cater to the needs of learners in the 21st Century. The policy focuses on critical thinking, experiential learning, interactive classrooms, integrated pedagogies and competence-based education," he said.

    Kant added that the policy marks a welcome departure from archaic practices and pedagogies.

    Thursday, September 10, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
