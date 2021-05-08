India sees 4,187 deaths in new record high, over 4.01 lakh Covid cases

'Coronavirus made in lab to wage 'biological warfare': Brazilian President's dig at China over COVID-19

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 08: India on Saturday crossed yet another grim milestone with the record 4,187 deaths in a single day, even as the country registered over 400,000 new COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day.

India added 4,01,078 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's Covid-19 tally to 2,18,92,676. The death toll has jumped to over 2,38,270 after 4,187 more people succumbed to the infection on Friday.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,23,446, comprising 17.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,79,30, 960, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,04,10,043 samples have been tested up to May 7 with 18,08,344 samples being tested on Friday.