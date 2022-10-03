India's exports dip by 3.52% to $32.62 billion in September: Govt data

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 03: India's exports decreased by 3.52 per cent to USD 32.62 billion in September against USD 33.81 billion in the same month last year and the trade deficit widened to USD 26.72 billion, the government data which was released on Monday, said.

"Value of non-petroleum exports in September 2022 was 26.54 USD billion, registering a negative growth of only 7.25% over non-petroleum exports of USD 28.62 billion in September 2021. The value of non-petroleum exports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 179.17 billion, an increase of 5.6% over USD 169.67 billion in April -September 2021-22," the statement from the commerce ministry said.

The exports during April-September 2022-23 rose by 15.54 per cent to USD 229.05 billion. Imports during the period increased by 37.89 per cent to USD 378.53 billion. The trade deficit during the first six months of the fiscal has widened to USD 149.47 billion as against USD 76.25 billion during April-September 2021-22, it added.

India's merchandise import in September 2022 was USD 59.35 billion, an increase of 5.44% over USD 56.29 billion in September 2021. India's merchandise imports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 378.53 billion with an increase of 37.89% over USD 274.5 billion in April -September 2021-22.

The trade deficit in September 2022 was USD 26.72 billion, while it was 149.47 billion USD during April -September 2022-23. The trade deficit in September 2022 was an improvement over trade deficit of USD 28.68 Billion in August 2022.