India reports 8,895 new Covid infections, 2,796 deaths in last 24 hours as Bihar, Kerala clear 'backlog'

New Delhi, Dec 05: India's Covid-19 tally rose by 8,895 on Sunday, pushing the overall cases 34,633,255, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The death toll reached 473,326, as two states - Bihar and Kerala - carried out a reconciliation exercise of its Covid data.

India reported its fifth case of Omicron after a man, who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, tested positive for the latest coronavirus variant, officials said.

Story first published: Sunday, December 5, 2021, 14:35 [IST]