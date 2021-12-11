India reports 7,992 new Covid-19 cases, 9,265 recoveries and 393 deaths

New Delhi, Dec 11: India reported 7,992 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 393 deaths, Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. A total of 9,265 patients recuperated from the illness on Friday.

India's Active caseload currently stands at 93,277, which is the lowest in the last 559 days. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.27%.

With 9,265 patients recuperating from the infection, the total number of recovered cases in the country reached 3,41,14,331. The Recovery Rate currently stands at 98.36%.

While the Daily positivity rate (0.64%) is less than 2% for the last 68 days, the Weekly Positivity Rate (0.71%) has remained less than 1% for the last 27 days.

With the administration of 76,36,569 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 131.99 Cr (1,31,99,92,482) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, the press release from the health ministry said.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,50,672 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 65.46 Cr (65,46,27,300) cumulative tests.

States with Maximum Cases

Kerala on Friday reported 3,972 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 4,836 recoveries from the infection. In addition to 31 recent fatalities, 309 previously undocumented deaths were also added to the official list.

Maharashtra reported 695 new Covid-19 cases. 631 patients recovered and 12 people died due to coronavirus. The state still has 6,534 active cases.

Tamil Nadu added 688 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, including a returnee from West Bengal, pushing the tally to 27,34,034, while the death toll rose to 36,586 with 11 more deaths.

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:24 [IST]