India reports 3,377 fresh Covid cases, highest tally since mid-March

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 29: India on Friday reported 3,377 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 4,30,72,176, while the active cases increased to 17,801, according to Union health ministry data.

The daily cases crossed the 3,000-mark for the second consecutive day.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,23,753 with 60 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.66 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.61 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 42530622, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.22 per cent, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 188.40 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23.