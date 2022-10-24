India remains committed to UN purposes: EAM Jaishankar

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 24: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on United Nations Day, which is observed on October 24 every year, said that India remains committed to the UN's purposes and principles and focuses on reformed multilateralism for its relevance.

    EAM Jaishankar reiterated that India's focus on reformed multilateralism, rule of law is aimed at ensuring the UN's continued relevance.

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

    Jaishankar took to Twitter and wrote, "As @UN's founding member, India remains committed to its purposes and principles. Our contributions to implementing the goals of the Charter are a reflection of this commitment."

    He also said that India's ongoing tenure as a member of the UNSC reflected its principled approach of promoting dialogue and diplomacy.

    "India's ongoing tenure as the member of the UNSC has reflected our principled approach of promoting dialogue and diplomacy to meet contemporary challenges. India will always stand with the Global South and seek to strengthen the UN's effectiveness."

    Notably, India has been demanding to be a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. India's bid was also supported by several countries across the globe, including four- the US, the UK, France, and Russia out of five permanent members of the security council. China has been against India's permanent membership in UNSC.

    EAM Jaishankar recently during his US visit said that India not sitting as a permanent member of the UN Security Council is "not good for us" only but also not good for the global body and its transformation is "overdue".

    He had also added, "We believe that transformation is overdue because the UN is a product that was devised eighty years ago. And 80 years ago by any standards of human creativity is a long time ago. The number of independent countries has quadrupled in that period."

    He had also said that there are big parts of the world which are still left out.

    The United Nations officially came into being on October 24, 1945.

    The UN in a release said, "United Nations Day, on 24 October, marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council," the United Nations officially came into being.

    UN Day offers the opportunity to amplify the common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter that have guided it for the past 77 years.

    Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 13:55 [IST]
    X