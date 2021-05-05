YouTube
    oxygen

    India receives 54 tonnes of liquid oxygen from Bahrain as part of Operation Samudra Setu-II

    New Delhi, May 05: In a recent development, India received 54 tonnes of oxygen from Bahrain as part of Operation Samudra Setu-II launched by Indian Navy to transport oxygen and associated medical supplies from friendly foreign nations.

    oxygen

    It can be seen that the INS Talwar docked this afternoon at the New Mangaluru port with 54 tonnes of oxygen, a Defence official said in a statement.

    According to reports, as part of the ongoing national effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu II to bring in by sea the much-needed oxygen and associated medical supplies from friendly foreign countries.

    "INS Talwar arrives in Mangalore from Bahrain. 2 liquid oxygen cryogenic containers of 20 MT each on board. Deeply appreciate this support from Bahrain," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

    "As many as nine warships have been diverted to various ports in the region extending from Kuwait in the West to Singapore in the East," Vice Admiral M S Pawar, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, on the was quoted as saying in the statement.

    Meanwhile, INS Airavat from Singapore and INS Kolkata from Kuwait are heading back home with Liquid Oxygen, Oxygen filled cylinders, cryogenic tanks and other medical equipment, the statement read.

    According to the defence official, three more warships are scheduled to pick up more supplies from Kuwait and Doha.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 18:11 [IST]
