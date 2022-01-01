India now has 1,431 cases of Omicron

New Delhi, Jan 01: The number of Omicron cases in India now stands at 1,431. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Omicron cases. The country also witnessed a 35 per cent jump in the number cases and reported 22,775 infections today.

In Maharashtra the number of Omicron cases is at 454, followed by Delhi with 331 cases. Tamil Nadu is third on this list with 118 cases, followed by Gujarat and Kerala which have 115 and 109 cases respectively.

"The surge is going to be very fast and many people are going to be sick," WHO chief, Soumya Swaminathan told NDTV in an interview.

Omicron has started replacing Delta variant in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases and 80 per cent of the travellers who tested positive have this new variant, official sources said on Friday.

However, a third of all the detected cases were mildly symptomatic, and the rest were asymptomatic, they said.

A total of 1,270 Omicron cases have been detected across 23 States and UTs so far, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

Noting a considerable decline in COVID-19 testing, the Centre had on Thursday urged 19 States/UTs to ramp up testing "in a big way" to identify the positive cases promptly and restrict the spread of transmission in view of the increased transmissibility of Omicron variant, and the larger preponderance of asymptomatic cases, PTI reported.

Since, the first two cases of Omicron variant were announced in the country on December 2, the health ministry has been working in a mission mode and constantly guiding states on the measures to be undertaken to contain the spread of the infection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also regularly holding meetings to review the status of COVID-19, Omicron and preparedness of health systems across the country, while Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya reviews the ongoing situation with expert teams and senior officials daily.

(With PTI inputs)

