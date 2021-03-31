YouTube
    India invited as guest nation to G7 meeting by UK: MEA Spokesperson

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 31: India has been invited as a Guest country of the G7 by the United Kingdo this year, along with Australia, South Korea and South Africa, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

    Image credit @MeaIndia
    Image credit @MeaIndia

    "The 2nd meeting of #G7 Sherpas and guest countries was held today. It was attended by Suresh Prabhu, India's G7 Sherpa. Key issues under UK's G7 Presidency agenda, preparations for COP26 Summit & global health cooperation, were discussed," he tweeted.

    The G7 is made up of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 0:56 [IST]
