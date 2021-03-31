India invited as guest nation to G7 meeting by UK: MEA Spokesperson

'Not an inch of land lost': Army chief on India-China disengagement in Ladakh

New Delhi, Mar 31: India has been invited as a Guest country of the G7 by the United Kingdo this year, along with Australia, South Korea and South Africa, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

"The 2nd meeting of #G7 Sherpas and guest countries was held today. It was attended by Suresh Prabhu, India's G7 Sherpa. Key issues under UK's G7 Presidency agenda, preparations for COP26 Summit & global health cooperation, were discussed," he tweeted.

India has been invited as a Guest country of the #G7 by the UK this year, along with Australia, South Korea and South Africa. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 30, 2021

The G7 is made up of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States.