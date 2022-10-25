India in touch with Kenya over missing Indians: MEA

Russian embassy takes up with MEA detention of its ship in Cochin

New Delhi, Oct 25: India is in regular touch with the Kenyan government, to find the two missinf Indian nationals, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

"We have been in regular touch with the Kenyan government to locate the whereabouts of the two missing Indian nationals, Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai and Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

"Our High Commissioner in Nairobi, Namgya Khampa, today called on President William Samoei Ruto to convey our deep concern and request the expediting of investigations into the matter," he said.

The spokesperson said the High Commissioner of Kenya in New Delhi was also called into the ministry on Sunday to convey India's concerns in the matter.

"The specific circumstances surrounding the abduction and subsequent lack of information is very disturbing. We expect that the case will be investigated thoroughly," Bagchi said.

He said the Indian High Commission in Kenya is in touch with the family members of the two Indians and assisting them.

"The case is under active investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of Kenyan Police. We have noted that several people have been taken into custody in this connection, including officials of the recently abolished Special Service Unit of the Kenyan Police," Bagchi added.

He said the MEA continues to monitor all developments related to this case.

Kidwai and Khan, who were part of the Kenya Kwanza digital campaign team, went missing alongside taxi driver Nicodemus Mwania from Mombasa Road in July.

Meanwhile, a close aide of the Kenyan President claimed the two missing Indians, Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai and Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan, have been killed by the disbanded DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) unit, according to a media report.

The government has not said anything officially about the incident as of now.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 1:08 [IST]