What she isn’t telling you about her invitation for an event funded by Indian American Muslim Council

India, Germany ink deal for exchange of skills, talents for students and job seekers

India

oi-Prakash KL

The agreement includes 18 months extended residence permits to students, 3,000 job seeker visas annually, liberalised short stay multiple entry visas and streamlined readmission procedures

New Delhi, Dec 06: A day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, India has inked an agreement with Germany on Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership that will facilitate mobility and employment opportunities for fostering the exchange of skills and talents.

The agreement includes the Academic Evaluation Center in New Delhi, 18 months extended residence permits to students, 3,000 job seeker visas annually, liberalised short stay multiple entry visas and streamlined readmission procedures, the statement from the government said.

"The Agreement has specific provisions to facilitate mobility and employment opportunities for fostering exchange of skills and talents. These include Academic Evaluation Center in New Delhi, eighteen months extended residence permits to students, three thousand Job Seeker Visas annually, liberalised short stay multiple entry visas and streamlined readmission procedures," the Ministry of External Affairs noted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and shared perspectives on several important regional and global issues. Jaishankar tweeted, "A wide ranging conversation today with FM @ABaerbock of Germany. Took forward our frequent exchanges, this time in greater detail. Reviewed our bilateral ties and shared perspectives on a number of important regional and global issues."

Germany lauds India for clearer positioning of G20 on Russia-Ukraine war

The Agreement is testimony to India's rapidly expanding multi-faceted strategic partnership with Germany. The German Skilled Immigration Act 2020 has expanded the opportunities for workers from non-EU countries. Through a new law to be adopted in early 2023, Germany's Government proposes to significantly facilitate the immigration of qualified workers from abroad.

"The India-Germany MMPA is part of overall efforts to create a network of agreements with prospective labour market destination Countries with twin objectives of creating of favourable visa regime for Indians towards accessing the labour market of these countries," the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release. Notably, the German Skilled Immigration Act 2020 has enhanced the opportunities for workers from non-European Union countries. Through a new law set to be adopted in early 2023, the German government proposes to facilitate the immigration of qualified workers from abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs noted.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 17:10 [IST]