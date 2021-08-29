YouTube
    India extends ban on international commercial flights till Sept 30

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 29: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the suspension of international scheduled commercial passenger flights to and from India till September 30.

    

    "In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of September 30, 2021," the DGCA circular said.

    In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, all scheduled international flights to and from India remain were banned from March 23 last year. The restrictions on international commercial flights were supposed to end on July 31, 2021.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 29, 2021, 15:30 [IST]
    X