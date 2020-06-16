India-China standoff LIVE:Border dispute should not dominate China-India ties, Chinese envoy says US

For Quick Alerts
India-China standoff LIVE:Border dispute should not dominate China-India ties, Chinese envoy says
India
New Delhi, Aug 05: Aborder dispute between India and China - which turned deadly in June when troops of the two sides clashed - should not dominate relations between the nuclear-armed Asian powers, the Chinese ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday.
At the fifth round of military talks on Sunday, the Indian army categorically conveyed to China's PLA that it will not compromise on India's territorial integrity, and that the disengagement of troops from Pangong Tso and a few other friction points in eastern Ladakh should be completed at the earliest.
A number of other officials were part of the meeting of the China Study Group which also includes Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. It is learnt that Gen. Naravane apprised the meeting about deployment of troops and necessary arrangements that will be required for stationing the soldiers in the high-altitude region during the harsh winter months when the temperature goes down below minus 20 degree celsius.
With China showing reluctance to disengage its troops from areas like Pangong Tso and Depsang, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane reviewed various aspects of the three month-old border standoff.
India's top military and strategic brass on Tuesday reviewed the overall situation in eastern Ladakh amid indications that the latest round of talks between senior military commanders of Indian and Chinese armies on the next phase of disengagement of troops may not have produced encouraging results, people familiar with the developments said.
The high-powered China Study Group (CSG), led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, will review Tuesday the discussions held at the fifth meeting on August 2 of the Corps Commanders at Moldo on the Sino-India border and approve the next steps in the disengagement process on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.
The security alert came against the backdrop of a standoff between soldiers of the two countries along the Line of Actual Control in East Ladakh that has stretched for over 90 days and mounting concerns in parts of the world over the misuse of institutions funded by the Chinese government for activities other than academics.
The Indian delegation very clearly and firmly communicated to the Chinese side that restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh was key for overall ties between the two countries, and that Beijing must ensure complete disengagement of its troops from the remaining friction points, according to the people familiar with the developments. It was also categorically conveyed that the Indian army will not compromise on the country's territorial integrity, they said.
