YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    India-China standoff LIVE:Border dispute should not dominate China-India ties, Chinese envoy says US

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 05: Aborder dispute between India and China - which turned deadly in June when troops of the two sides clashed - should not dominate relations between the nuclear-armed Asian powers, the Chinese ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday.

    Ajit Doval

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:17 AM, 5 Aug
    The meeting of the China Study Group (CSG) was convened on Tuesday after the meeting of the two Corps Commanders from India and China on Sunday.
    9:44 AM, 5 Aug
    A meeting of the China Study Group (CSG) including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was held on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing dispute with China in Eastern Ladakh.
    8:21 AM, 5 Aug
    “I don’t think this issue should dominate in relations between China and India, and I don’t think this is the view of our Indian friends,” Ambassador Cui Tiankai said in an appearance at the Aspen Security Forum.
    12:04 AM, 5 Aug
    At the fifth round of military talks on Sunday, the Indian army categorically conveyed to China's PLA that it will not compromise on India's territorial integrity, and that the disengagement of troops from Pangong Tso and a few other friction points in eastern Ladakh should be completed at the earliest.
    12:04 AM, 5 Aug
    "There is no question of lowering our guard at all," a person aware of the deliberations at the meeting said without elaborating.
    12:03 AM, 5 Aug
    A number of other officials were part of the meeting of the China Study Group which also includes Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. It is learnt that Gen. Naravane apprised the meeting about deployment of troops and necessary arrangements that will be required for stationing the soldiers in the high-altitude region during the harsh winter months when the temperature goes down below minus 20 degree celsius.
    12:01 AM, 5 Aug
    With China showing reluctance to disengage its troops from areas like Pangong Tso and Depsang, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane reviewed various aspects of the three month-old border standoff.
    12:01 AM, 5 Aug
    They said India will maintain a high-level of alertness in all the sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and that the Army has started preparations to maintain its current strength of troops and heavy weaponry in eastern Ladakh during the winter months.
    11:57 PM, 4 Aug
    India's top military and strategic brass on Tuesday reviewed the overall situation in eastern Ladakh amid indications that the latest round of talks between senior military commanders of Indian and Chinese armies on the next phase of disengagement of troops may not have produced encouraging results, people familiar with the developments said.
    4:08 PM, 4 Aug
    The high-powered China Study Group (CSG), led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, will review Tuesday the discussions held at the fifth meeting on August 2 of the Corps Commanders at Moldo on the Sino-India border and approve the next steps in the disengagement process on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.
    2:54 PM, 4 Aug
    Wednesday’s review is also scheduled to take up the 54 memoranda of understanding signed by central universities and institutions with Chinese universities
    2:29 PM, 4 Aug
    Officials in India’s security establishment have been pushing for action against Chinese interests on the lines of the ban on over 100 Chinese mobile apps and barring firms based in China from getting government contracts without specific approval.
    2:06 PM, 4 Aug
    A senior education ministry official rejected the insinuation that the review is a political exercise as claimed by the Chinese embassy.
    1:43 PM, 4 Aug
    The review, to be carried out jointly by the higher education regulator University Grants Commission and the education ministry, is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.
    1:32 PM, 4 Aug
    The security alert came against the backdrop of a standoff between soldiers of the two countries along the Line of Actual Control in East Ladakh that has stretched for over 90 days and mounting concerns in parts of the world over the misuse of institutions funded by the Chinese government for activities other than academics.
    1:16 PM, 4 Aug
    In a statement, the Chinese embassy asked India to avoid what it described as “politicisation of normal cooperation” between the two countries and maintain stable people-to-people and cultural exchanges.
    12:21 PM, 4 Aug
    Nearly 24 hours before India begins a comprehensive review of local chapters of Confucius Institutes and agreements with Indian universities, Beijing on Tuesday asked New Delhi to treat India-China higher education in an “objective and fair manner”.
    12:01 PM, 4 Aug
    Last week, India's trade ministry issued a notice to restrict inbound shipments of TVs by requiring importers to get a special license.
    11:43 AM, 4 Aug
    The moves will mainly target imports of base metals, electronic components for laptops and mobile phones, furniture, leather goods, toys, rubber, textiles, air conditioners and televisions, among other items, the officials said.
    11:17 AM, 4 Aug
    India is planning to raise quality standards of imports, impose quantity restrictions, mandate stringent disclosure norms and initiate more frequent checks at ports of entry for goods coming from many Asian countries, the officials said.
    11:02 AM, 4 Aug
    There should be no objection as long as the development is carried out without encroaching on each other’s perception of where the border lies.
    10:38 AM, 4 Aug
    The Indian security establishment does not trust the PLA. The official said that the Chinese side should not object to border infrastructure development as long as it is within the LAC limits.
    10:27 AM, 4 Aug
    While the de-escalation at these points would be a short term solution, diplomatic channels are looking at a long term solution as well which would ensure that the soldiers of both sides are kept apart.
    10:10 AM, 4 Aug
    During the meeting of the military commanders on Sunday, India said that it wanted immediate disengagement at patrolling point 17 (Gogra) and Pangong Tso fingers.
    9:57 AM, 4 Aug
    The Indian side also sought for restoration of status quo ante along the Line of Actual Control, the source also added. The official cited above said that the Doval led panel would analyse China’s response during the talks.
    9:38 AM, 4 Aug
    India also sought for full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas as had been agreed upon during the earlier meetings.
    9:26 AM, 4 Aug
    The source said that India reiterated to China for complete disengagement and de-escalation.
    9:12 AM, 4 Aug
    The fifth meeting of the commanders was held on August 2. The panel headed by NSA Doval is informally known as the China Study Group. It would meet on Tuesday and review the discussions, sources told OneIndia.
    8:51 AM, 4 Aug
    A high powered panel headed by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval will review the discussions held by the military commanders of India and China.
    11:26 PM, 3 Aug
    The Indian delegation very clearly and firmly communicated to the Chinese side that restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh was key for overall ties between the two countries, and that Beijing must ensure complete disengagement of its troops from the remaining friction points, according to the people familiar with the developments. It was also categorically conveyed that the Indian army will not compromise on the country's territorial integrity, they said.
    READ MORE

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india china narendra modi rajnath singh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue