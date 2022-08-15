Independence Day 2022: 'Stop disrespecting women,' PM Modi's emotional appeal to uphold Nari Shakti

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said respect for women is an important pillar for India's growth and stressed the need to extend support to 'Nari Shakti'.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, he said it is important that in speech and conduct "we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women".

"A distortion has crept in our conduct and we at times insult women. Can we take a pledge to get rid of this from our behaviour and values," he posed.

Corruption and nepotism, India's two major challenges: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's unity resides in its diversity. "We must ensure gender equality to ensure this unity... if daughters and sons are not treated equally, there won't be unity," he added.

Highlighting the strength of women in India's freedom struggle, PM Modi said, "Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal."

As for the political context, the PM's reference to woman power comes as recently the Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called President Droupadi Murmu as "rashtrapatni" which created a ruckus in both Houses of the Parliament.

PM Modi coins new slogan says 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan'

Chowdhury's comment sparked outrage in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, with Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leading the charge. Irani and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had a furious conversation, which has sparked its own controversy.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 15, 2022, 9:36 [IST]