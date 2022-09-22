Hyderabad would have taken more years to get liberated If not for Patel: Amit Shah

Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20: Several injured after stampede breaks out at Hyderabad's Gymkhana ground over tickets

Hyderabad, Sep 23: Several people including the police were injured after a stampede broke out at Gymkhana Ground with the hope of purchasing tickets for the T-20 international match between India and Australia, scheduled to be held at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to reports, the situation soon turned out of control after the crowds reportedly 30,000 in number, were waiting since early morning hours to buy tickets rushed forward when the gates were opened. Police lathi-charged to disperse the massive crowd and restore control.

Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20: Fans upset over unavailability of tickets on both online & offline

Team India all set play T20 cricket in Hyderabad almost after 4 years. The last they played T20 match was with West Indies on December 6, 2019 where India defeated them by 6 wickets on a high score match.

#Hyderabad - Poor planning? Situation at Gymkhana grounds (Secunderabad) where large crowds gathered to buy #IndiavsAustralia match tickets.Lathi charge,people fainting,reportedly 20 injured and some shifted to hospital. No deaths-Jt. CP special branch. #T20WorldCup2022 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/xmUWVTm2RB — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) September 22, 2022

Mismanagement, poor planning you call it anything but they had to go through lathicharge, stampede and pathetic scenes at Gymkhana Grounds when they wanted to buy tickets for #Cricket Match to be held at Uppal Stadium #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/kWmSJUH7bt — Nellutla Kavitha (@iamKavithaRao) September 22, 2022

For the unversed or fans visiting from other cities, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is located in the Uppal area of Hyderabad and has a capacity of approximately 55,000 people. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, which spans 16 acres of land, is known for its cutting-edge technology and has hosted many international games, as well as Indian Premier League, matches over the years.

Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 15:50 [IST]