YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Incorrect to say there is no provision for expenditure on COVID-19 vaccination by Centre: Finance Ministry

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 10: The government has clarified a report that states that the reality of Modi Government's vaccine funding: Rs. 35,000 crore for States, zero for Centre.

    It is factually incorrect to state that there is no provision for expenditure on COVID-19 vaccination by the Central Government, the Ministry of Finance said.

    Incorrect to there is no provision for expenditure on COVID-19 vaccination by Centre: Finance Ministry

    The amount of Rs. 35,000 crore has been shown under the Demand for Grants No. 40, titled 'Transfers to States'. Vaccines have actually been, and are being, procured by and paid for by the Centre through this head of account.

    The use of this Demand for Grants has several administrative advantages. Firstly, because expenditure on vaccine is one-off expenditure outside the normal Centrally Sponsored Schemes of the Health Ministry, separate funding ensures easy monitoring and management of these funds.

    Also, this grant is exempted from the quarterly expenditure control restrictions applicable to other demands. This helps to ensure that there is no hindrance in the vaccination programme. The amount provided under this head for vaccinations is actually operated by the Ministry of Health.

    Covid-19 vaccination: Covaxin doses unavailable for 2nd day in Mumbai; citizens fumeCovid-19 vaccination: Covaxin doses unavailable for 2nd day in Mumbai; citizens fume

    Vaccines are passed on to the States as grants in kind and the actual administration of vaccines is being done by States. Further, there is enough administrative flexibility to change the nature of the Scheme between grants in kind and other forms of grants.

    Therefore, as pointed out in the report itself, for ensuring adequate availability of funding for vaccination, the "budget classification does not really matter". The use of the Demand titled 'Transfers to States' in no way implies that expenditure cannot be incurred by the Centre.

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X