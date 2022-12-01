In the land of Ram Bhakts, they called me Ravan: PM Modi takes on Congress

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 01: Campaigning in Gujarat, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi hit out at Congress president, Mallikarjuna Kharge's 'Ravan' comment. It was not okay for someone in the land of Ram Bhakts to call someone 'Ravan,' the PM said while addressing a mammoth gathering. There is a competition in the Congress on who will insult Modi more, use bigger, sharper insults, the PM said while addressing a gathering at Kalol in poll-bound Gujarat.

A few days back a Congress leader had said that Modi will die a dog's death, another said Modi will die Hitler's death. Another said if I get a chance, I will kill Modi. I am not surprised that Congress calls Modi names. Some call Modi Ravan, others cockroach and some rakshash. Despite all this, Congress has no remorse, he added. They (Congress) think they have the right to insult Modi, the Prime Minister also added.

Kharge had remarked during an address in Ahmedabad that the PM had forgotten to do his work. He keeps campaigning in corporation elections, MLA and MP elections. All the time he is talking about himself. You do not have to look at anyone else, just look at Modi and vote. How many times do we see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 100 heads like Ravan, Kharge also said.

Prior to this Congress leader Madhusudhan Mistry said, "we want to show Modi ji his auk (status) while speaking about renaming a stadium."

The PM however took down his critics and said that the strength of Gujarat has given me troubles, troubles the Congress. A Congress leader came here and said we will show Modi his aukat. The Congress felt some more needed to be said and they sent Kharge. Introspect him, but he must have had to say what he had been asked to. The Congress does not know that Gujarat is a state of Ram Bhakts.

Gujarat today voted in the first round of the two-phase polls today. The second phase of the elections takes place on Monday.

