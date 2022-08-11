In Pics: PM Modi gives Tiranga to every child to mark Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Cabinet approves ratification of eleventh Additional protocol to Constitution of the Universal Postal Union

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 11: Marking the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in a unique way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a 'Tiranga' to every child who took part in the special Raksha Bandhan celebrations at his official residence.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan in a special way with daughters of his staff members tying him rakhis at his residence. Daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and others working at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) joined in the celebrations, according to officials.

A video of the celebration shared by ANI showed the Prime Minister asking the youngsters their names and interacting with them as they tied him rakhis.

He also tweeted photos of the celebrations with the caption, "A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters..."

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had extended festive wishes on Twitter. "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," he had tweeted.

Raksha Bandhan, being celebrated all over the country today, August 11, honours the deep bond of love between siblings.

Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 17:13 [IST]