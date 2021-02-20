In pics: Hailstorm in parts of Karnataka's Kodagu district; Bengaluru rain takes city by surprise

'White carpet of ice'

The officials in Kodagu said hailstorms are quite common in the district, but it was for the first time in recent years that they were concentrated in two villages of Nidtha and Ankanahalli near Shanivarsanthe of Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district that left the local residents bewildered.

Hailstorm created fear among farmers

Heaps of Hailstorms formed white sheet on the roads, coffee estates, roof of the houses, arecanut and coconut plantations and other areas which has created fear among the farmers in the region. The pictures of the hailstones have also gone viral on social media.

Spell of rain brings down temperature in silicon city

Meanwhile, Bengaluru, the silicon city of India received light showers. The city has observed dry weather conditions for more than 40 days.

Light rains over the next two days in Bengaluru, IMD predicts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more light rains over the next two days and the minimum temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius.