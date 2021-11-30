In Parliament today: Bills to amend judges salaries on the anvil

Reply to our demands by today: Punjab farm leaders to Centre

New Delhi, Nov 30: The winter session of Parliament started off on a stormy note with the farmer laws being repealed in the Lok Sabha amidst sloganeering by the Opposition parties.

In another development, the government said that it has received a proposal from the Reserve Bank of India to include digital currency under the definition of a bank note. The Central Bank Digital Currency was introduced by the RBI in October.

The CBDCs which are digital or virtual currency are the digital version of rupees in India. The Centre also told the Lok Sabha that it has no proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency in the country.

In the Lok Sabha today:

Delkar Kalaben Mohanbhai (Dadra And Nagar Haveli Parliamentary Constituency, to take oath.

22 Bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the Sixth Session of Lok Sabha and assented by the President of India to be tabled.

Reports on the 'Passenger Reservation System of Indian Railways' to be tabled.

Reports of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth And Sports to be tabled.

Union Minister Kiran Rijiju to introduce Bill to further amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

Bill to be moved for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

In the Rajya Sabha today:

164th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce on 'Augmenting Infrastructure Facilities to Boost Exports' to be presented.

Minister Gajendra Shekhawat to move Dam Safety Bill to provide for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dams for prevention of dam failure related disasters and to provide for institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 8:21 [IST]