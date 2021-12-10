YouTube
    In Parliament today: Bill to amend Delhi Special Police act to be moved

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 10: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday addressed the Lok Sabha and informed the members about the chopper crash in which Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 12 others lost their lives.

    Both Houses offered condolences to the parted souls and maintained silence in respect of the General and others. In the Lok Sabha the members cleared the Bill related to the salaries of judges, while the Rajya Sabha passed the ART Bill.

    In Lok Sabha today:

    A statutory resolution would be passed by some members of Opposition opposing the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (10 of 2021) promulgated by the President.

    Dr. Jitendra Singh will move the Bill further to amend the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, be taken into consideration.

    In the Rajya Sabha today:

    No Bills to be moved or passed in the Rajya Sabha today.

    Several resolutions including one relating to population and family planning to be moved.

    Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 8:07 [IST]
