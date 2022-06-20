In open letter PM Modi expresses solidarity with Afghan community

New Delhi, Jun 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written an open letter to the members of the Afghan Sikh community following the deadly attack on a Gurdwara in Afghanistan. The attack that took place on Saturday claimed the lives of two persons.

PM Modi called the act a ghastly one which was against humanity. "I would also like to offer my prayers for the victims of the terror attack, Late Shri Swinder Singh and gurdwara employee Ahmed Moradi, an Afghan citizen. I extend my heartfelt condolences to their family members,"the PM said.

He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the attack. The letter also expressed India's solidarity with the Afghan Hindu Sikh community at this difficult moment of suffering and pain.

On Saturday, terrorists of the Islamic State carried out an attack inside the Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

Around 30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were inside the Gurdwara at the time of the incident. Many managed to flee the Gurdwara when the attack began. The attack comes days after the Islamic State released a video threatening to repeat the 2020 Gurdwara attack.

The Karte Parwan Sikhs are a vulnerable community in Afghanistan and India has offered its support to evacuate them from the Taliban ruled country. The Islamic State has been targeting the minorities for long ever since it set up shop in Afghanistan. They have killed many members of the minority communities including Tajiks, Hazaras, Sikhs and Uzbeks.

Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 16:18 [IST]